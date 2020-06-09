menu

Two new cases of COVID-19, one recovery

There are currently 26 active cases of coronavirus in Malta with two new cases being discovered overnight

9 June 2020, 12:55pm
by Kurt Sansone
There were 1,152 tests carried out overnight, resulting in two positive cases (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Two new cases of COVID-19 overnight were discovered after 1,152 swab tests, the health authorities said.

One patient recovered, which means that the number of active cases is now 26.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Malta registered 632 cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths and 597 recoveries.

Malta lifted almost all restrictions last Friday and the airport is expected to open on 1 July after the number of new cases dropped significantly.

