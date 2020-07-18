menu

Imported coronavirus case brings 8 day lull to an end

Four cases of Covid-19 remain active in Malta  

matthew_agius
18 July 2020, 1:22pm
by Matthew Agius
One new imported case of Covid-19 has been detected in the past 24 hours
One new imported case of Covid-19 has been detected in the past 24 hours

One new coronavirus case has been found and no new recoveries registered in the past 24 hours, according to official figures. 

The latest case brings to an end an 8 day stretch of no new cases being detected. Four cases remain active.

The new case was imported to Malta from abroad with the person affected experiencing symptoms days after returning to Malta. Contact tracing is currently underway, according to the Ministry for Health Facebook page.

The latest figures for Covid-19 in Malta
The latest figures for Covid-19 in Malta

On Friday, Ministry informed the public that the swabbing centers will remain open.

Since records began there have been 675 coronavirus cases and 662 recoveries.9 people have died of the disease in Malta.


 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
Imported coronavirus case brings 8 day lull to an end
National

Imported coronavirus case brings 8 day lull to an end
Matthew Agius
Public invited to physically attend PA meetings
National

Public invited to physically attend PA meetings
Matthew Agius
Muscat’s €21,000 Dubai weekend during crisis paid by third parties
National

Muscat’s €21,000 Dubai weekend during crisis paid by third parties
Karl Azzopardi
Group of 63 rescued migrants to be brought to Malta
National

Group of 63 rescued migrants to be brought to Malta
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.