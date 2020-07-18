Imported coronavirus case brings 8 day lull to an end

One new coronavirus case has been found and no new recoveries registered in the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

The latest case brings to an end an 8 day stretch of no new cases being detected. Four cases remain active.

The new case was imported to Malta from abroad with the person affected experiencing symptoms days after returning to Malta. Contact tracing is currently underway, according to the Ministry for Health Facebook page.

On Friday, Ministry informed the public that the swabbing centers will remain open.

Since records began there have been 675 coronavirus cases and 662 recoveries.9 people have died of the disease in Malta.



