One new coronavirus case registered overnight

A single new case of COVID-19 has been detected overnight, figures issued by the health authorities on Sunday show.

The case was detected following 834 swab tests which were carried out in the past 24 hours.

There are currently five active cases in Malta in total.

Yesterday, a new, imported, COVID-19 case brought an eight-day stretch with zero positive cases to an end.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 676 total cases have been registered locally, with 662 recovieries and nine deaths.