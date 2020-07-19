menu

One new coronavirus case registered overnight

Single new case of COVID-19 found in past 24 hours, with five cases remaining active.

massimo_costa
19 July 2020, 12:34pm
by Massimo Costa
A single new COVID-19 case was registered overnight
A single new COVID-19 case was registered overnight

A single new case of COVID-19 has been detected overnight, figures issued by the health authorities on Sunday show.

The case was detected following 834 swab tests which were carried out in the past 24 hours.

There are currently five active cases in Malta in total.

Yesterday, a new, imported, COVID-19 case brought an eight-day stretch with zero positive cases to an end.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 676 total cases have been registered locally, with 662 recovieries and nine deaths.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in National
One new coronavirus case registered overnight
National

One new coronavirus case registered overnight
Massimo Costa
Institutional reform giving Malta moral authority in EU budget negotiations - Abela
National

Institutional reform giving Malta moral authority in EU budget negotiations - Abela
Massimo Costa
Time has come for action against those harming party - Delia
National

Time has come for action against those harming party - Delia
Massimo Costa
PN rebels on MaltaToday Survey: Delia must go or party faces disaster at election
National

PN rebels on MaltaToday Survey: Delia must go or party faces disaster at election
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.