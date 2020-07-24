AD-PD call out government’s lack of commitment to building reform

The Green Party and Democratic Party have called out the lack of progress in the building industry following yesterday’s tragic incident.

On Thursday, another construction fatality occurred, with one foreign worker killed after a wall inside a construction site collapsed.

Police said workers were excavating rock to lay foundations for the building when the wall fell.

“It is evident that the new legislation enacted last year with all stakeholders of the construction industry is not worth the paper it was printed on. The system is still broken.” AD and PD said in a joint statement.

The coalition said failure by government will inevitably see more lives lost and families destroyed.

They also pointed out that the Chamber of Architects were quick to release a statement on the lack of progress achieved, singling out the government for not honoring its written commitment to a reform in the industry.

“In the absence of immediate and visible progress on this front, the position of the minister in charge will no longer be tenable,” the statement read.

AD and PD urged government to live up to its commitment in enacting the reform presented last August.

