menu

19 more migrants test positive for COVID-19

19 migrants from a group of 33 who disembarked in Malta on Wednesday have tested positive for coronavirus are in isolation

kurt_sansone
30 July 2020, 11:32am
by Kurt Sansone
A total of 85 recently disembarked migrants have tested positive for coronavirus (File photo)
A total of 85 recently disembarked migrants have tested positive for coronavirus (File photo)

A second group of migrants who disembarked in Malta on Wednesday have tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

From the 33 people who were brought ashore by the Armed Forces of Malta on Wednesday, 19 have COVID-19.

All migrants were isolated and swabbed the moment they set foot in Malta.

“As per usual procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined and tested. The migrants who are positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre, and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up,” the ministry said.

This brings the total number of migrants who tested positive this week to 85. On Tuesday, 66 migrants from a group of 94 who disembarked a day earlier had tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of active cases in Malta currently stands at 131.

The migrant cases come at a time when local cases are surging as a result of a mass party and a band club march.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Maltese government to quarantine irregular migrants at sea due to COVID-19
National

Maltese government to quarantine irregular migrants at sea due to COVID-19
Matthew Vella
19 more migrants test positive for COVID-19
National

19 more migrants test positive for COVID-19
Kurt Sansone
Health Commissioner wants mass events stopped immediately
National

Health Commissioner wants mass events stopped immediately
Kurt Sansone
Archbishop warns 'ship with many captains will not sail well' as COVID-19 cases surge
National

Archbishop warns 'ship with many captains will not sail well' as COVID-19 cases surge
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.