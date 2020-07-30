19 more migrants test positive for COVID-19

A second group of migrants who disembarked in Malta on Wednesday have tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

From the 33 people who were brought ashore by the Armed Forces of Malta on Wednesday, 19 have COVID-19.

All migrants were isolated and swabbed the moment they set foot in Malta.

“As per usual procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined and tested. The migrants who are positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre, and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up,” the ministry said.

This brings the total number of migrants who tested positive this week to 85. On Tuesday, 66 migrants from a group of 94 who disembarked a day earlier had tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of active cases in Malta currently stands at 131.

The migrant cases come at a time when local cases are surging as a result of a mass party and a band club march.