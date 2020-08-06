Doctors’ industrial action successful, union says

The Medical Association of Malta has said that 95% of its members have abided by industrial actions announced last week.

On Wednesday, the doctors’ union announced that it would be going ahead with industrial action unless new restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the country are introduced.

The MAM said it wants all mass events to be stopped immediately.

The industrial action was due to begin on Monday, but MAM suspended the strike after talks with government broke down earlier this week.

“MAM hopes that the government cancels Mass events as soon as possible so that it can suspend directives and call patients for their appointments,” a statement read.

The only activity going on at Mater Dei Hospital, is that which has been exempted from the directives, namely accident and emergency, urgent appointments related to trauma, post operation surgery, and obstetrics.

In operating theatres, only emergency and cancer related surgery is being carried out.

Doctors at health centres are only caring for emergency patients, and all of them are following MAM directives.

The nurses’ union will also be taking industrial action on Friday unless government agrees to new restrictions.

Social partners will be meeting with the Prime Minister at around 5 pm, to discuss the country’s way forward in light of the situation it finds itself in.