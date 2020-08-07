Fireworks festival to be aired on TV, Tourism Minister says

The fireworks festival will be broadcasted on TVM, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said.

Taking to social media, Farrugia Portelli said people should not go to Valletta and watch the fireworks in person, citing that the decision was taken on the advice of experts.

Il-final tal-Fireworks Festival li kellu jsir illejla fil-Belt se jixxandar biss fuq TVM. Fuq pariri ta' esperti... Posted by Julia Farrugia Portelli on Thursday, August 6, 2020

On Friday the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said it was continuing into its second day of industrial action after talks with the government and social partners failed to ease their concerns.

MAM said it was “illogical and absurd” to hold mass events during an epidemic, and as such directives would continue into their second day.

During the eight-hour-long meeting, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government had recognized the spike in cases, with the cancellation of four major festivals as proof of such attention. The PM appealed for those present to not go to extremes.

Striker measures have since been introduced. Those refusing to wear masks at crowded places such as buses, in shops and on the Gozo Channel ferry will be fined €50.

