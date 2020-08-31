David Thake proposes veto power for ERA on ODZ development

David Thake has proposed giving the environment watchdog veto power on planning decisions about works in outside development zones.

The Opposition environment spokesperson made the suggestions during a meeting this morning of parliament’s environment committee.

The committee discussed government’s strategy entitled Wellbeing First Vision for 2050, a document drafted by the Environment and Resources Authority.

The strategy was unanimously endorsed by the committee.

The strategy aims to align government policies on environmental governance while looking beyond GDP as a measure of success.

Thake praised the document, adding that he found nothing in it with which he disagreed.

The only stumbling block for Thake was the lack of enforcement and the prevailing culture of impunity.

“If there is no strategy and commitment for enforcement at all levels, this will remain a dream,” he cautioned.

He also insisted that decisions in the short term were as important as having a vision for 2050.

As an example of the short-term decisions needed, Thake proposed that ERA is granted a veto on ODZ development.

“ERA is the shield for what is left of our valleys and countryside,” he said.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia shared Thake’s discomfort with the state of enforcement in the country.

He insisted that government policies had to be lined up around the government’s 2050 vision.

Farrugia said there was a strong political commitment for overall wellbeing that was measured in other ways than just GDP.

ERA chairman Victor Axiak underlined the importance of a long-term approach warning that progress in environmental matters is often ruined by “the next dog offering made by some businessman the following year”.

Opposition spokesperson for construction, Kevin Cutajar said the Opposition agreed with the long-term approach but questioned whether one should choose between a wellbeing-first and a market-first approach.

“I feel that a compromise has to be achieved. The document seems sceptical on a compromise,” he said.

ERA official Clare Cordina replied that “the GDP is not an adequate measure of wellbeing and the world was moving in that direction”.

Cordina hinted that the implementation of the vision came with its own challenges.

“Government has to internalise the vision through a mindset change,” she added.

As examples of this transformation, she referred to the digital shift to remote working and remote service provision and urban regeneration which will necessarily close more roads to cars.

“All of these have a positive impact on the environment, quality of life and air quality,” she said.

The surveys and consultations with experts in various sectors showed that the Maltese prefer a wellbeing-centred approach to a market-driven one.