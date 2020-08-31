21 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

21 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, two were family members of previously known cases, two were direct contacts of known cases, four were work colleagues of positive cases and four were contacts from social gatherings.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 31•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

87 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 471.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,400 people have recovered from the virus and 12 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,040 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 190,593 tests having been carried out so far on the island.