63 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

63 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, five were family members of previously known cases, three were work colleagues, one was a direct contact of another positive case, one was imported and seven were from different elderly homes.

31 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 388.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,760 people have recovered from the virus and 14 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours,1,640 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 207,185 tests having been carried out so far on the island.