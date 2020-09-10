menu

Paris and Marseille added to Malta’s COVID-19 amber travel list

Two cities in France, Paris and Marseille, have been added to Malta's amber list • The decision comes in effect from Friday at midnight

laura_calleja
10 September 2020, 9:47am
by Laura Calleja
So far 242 tests have been carried out at the Malta International Airport, resulting in four positive cases
Two cities in France, Paris and Marseille, have been added to Malta’s coronavirus amber list, the health authorities said.

The decision will come in effect from Friday at midnight.

Other countries on the amber list are Romania, Czech Republic and Tunisia. Barcelona, Girona and Madrid in Spain are also on Malta's amber list.

Passengers arriving from these countries or cities will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Malta. Travellers arriving in Malta that fail to provide the test may be submitted to testing, as well as quarantine.

Previously Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci told MaltaToday that the testing is, in fact, random and that if a passenger tests positive, contact tracing is conducted as well as a risk assessment. 

Until last week 242 tests have been carried out on passengers arriving at Malta International Airport, resulting in four positive cases.

On Wednesday, Malta registered 63 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 388. 

