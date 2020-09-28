Updated | Second woman with COVID-19 dies in 24 hours

Updated at 6:28pm with second death

An 82-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 on 17 September has died at the home for the elderly where she was recovering, the Health Ministry said on Monday evening.

She is the second woman to die from coronavirus in 24 hours. Earlier on Monday, the ministry announced the death of a 91-year-old woman, who was recovering at Mater Dei Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on 10 September.

Both victims had underlying health conditions.

Malta has now recorded 33 deaths due to COVID-19.

The ministry extended its condolences to the victims' families and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

On Monday, the health authorities reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 recoveries. The total number of active cases now stands at 575.