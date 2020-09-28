menu

Updated | Second woman with COVID-19 dies in 24 hours

Malta registers its 33rd death from COVID-19 after an 82-year-old woman becomes the second victim in 24 hours

laura_calleja
28 September 2020, 7:36am
by Laura Calleja
The ministry said the woman had further health conditions
The ministry said the woman had further health conditions

Updated at 6:28pm with second death

An 82-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 on 17 September has died at the home for the elderly where she was recovering, the Health Ministry said on Monday evening.

She is the second woman to die from coronavirus in 24 hours. Earlier on Monday, the ministry announced the death of a 91-year-old woman, who was recovering at Mater Dei Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on 10 September.

Both victims had underlying health conditions.

Malta has now recorded 33 deaths due to COVID-19.

The ministry extended its condolences to the victims' families and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

On Monday, the health authorities reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 recoveries. The total number of active cases now stands at 575.

More in National
Agius Saliba report demands online platforms identify and stop illegal content from being sold on their site
National

Agius Saliba report demands online platforms identify and stop illegal content from being sold on their site
Karl Azzopardi
First students return to school for the first time since March
National

First students return to school for the first time since March
Laura Calleja
Identity Malta starts rolling out new high-tech ID cards
National

Identity Malta starts rolling out new high-tech ID cards
Karl Azzopardi
UPE reports 'panic' on first day of school for educators
National

UPE reports 'panic' on first day of school for educators
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.