PN files motion seeking inquiry into Electrogas power station deal

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech is asking that an inquiry board be set up to probe the Electrogas deal, and has presented a motion to this effect in parliament.

This afternoon the Nationalist Party gave notice of a motion to the Clerk of the House for the appointment of an inquiry board to investigate the Electrogas power station project.

The motion asks for a proper examination to be carried out on the processes and political actions connected to the project, allowing the board to identify all individuals who were conscious of any abuses or legal breaches during the construction of the power station.

A number of allegations have been made connecting the multi-million euro project to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Grech noted how the PN has long warned that residents are paying for corruption in higher utility bills, with the contract binding government to Electrogas for 18 years. He said Malta was paying €91 million more for electricity.

Grech said that while Prime Minister Robert Abela chooses to hide behind the argument that the project was not carried out under his leadership, he was still a consultant for Joseph Muscat when the decision was taken.

He continued that families are more concerned with the delivery of justice than on whose fault it is.

A date when the motion is to be discussed in parliament will be set by the House Business Committee.

Bernard Grech said that the motion will prove to be a critical test for Robert Abela's administration. With numerous admissions from government officials that mistakes were made, their support will be a concrete step forward in revealing the truth and correcting any wrongdoings.