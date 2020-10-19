Over 90,000 people take flu vaccine in first week

Over 90,000 persons received the influenza vaccine in just one week, the health ministry said.

The record number is equivalent to the flu innoculations administered throughout the whole influenza season last year.

The health authorities said that 100,000 vaccines were available in the first batch. A total of 250,000 vaccines have been ordered with the second consignment expected in November.

The seasonal flu vaccine is currently available for all those aged 55 and over, children between six months and five years and those who suffer from chronic diseases. From 1 November, the influenza vaccine will be available for free for everyone else.

The ministry said from Monday, the vaccine will only be available from 10 health centres. However, once the second consignment arrives, it will again be available at clinics.

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the health authorities are encouraging everybody to take the vaccine. The hope is to reduce the strain on hospitals in the winter months and protect persons from contracting the two viruses simultaneously.