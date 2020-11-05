900 apply for Malta Tourism Authority’s contact tracing scheme

Over 900 individuals across 630 applications showed an interesting in participating in the Contact Tracing scheme launched by the Malta Tourism Authority and Malta Enterprise.

The scheme, launched last week, gives the opportunity for idle workers in the tourism sector to contribute to Malta’s COVID-19 task force through the provision of contact-tracing services.

MTA CEO Johann Buttigeg said that over 630 applications were received by the authority, including applications submitted by companies on behalf of their staff. “We are pleased with the interest shown by the industry and believe tthat this initiative will reach the intended objectives,” he said.

Tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli further applauded the initiative. “This positive number represents the strong sense of solidarity by workers in the tourism sector who want to be hands-on so that we overcome this pandemic as one strong united nation,” she said.

Applications received will be vetted to assure that selected employees hold the skills necessary to carry out contact-tracing tasks. Those chosen for the scheme will be remunerated the full €800 wage supplement and an added top-up of €5.28 per hour or the difference between the wage supplement and Scale 10.