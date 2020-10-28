New MTA scheme moves idle tourism workers to contact-tracing team

The Malta Tourism Authority will be seeking out employees eligible for the wage supplement scheme to help with contact-tracing services.

The scheme, a collaboration between MTA and Malta Enterprise, will allow employees for MTA-licensed establishments to carry out contact-tracing duties with the Health Authorities over the coming months. This includes those working in bars and catering establishments, among others.

Interested firms are being asked to notify the MTA with a list of employees that are eligible for the wage supplement scheme and willing to perform contact-tracing tasks.

Those chosen for the scheme will receive the full €800 wage supplement with an added top-up of €5.28 per hour or the difference between the wage supplement and Scale 10.

According to MHRA president Tony Zahra, there has been an overall positive response to the scheme from industry players. “It’s new thinking, and it’s targeted particularly at those who are underemployed,” he said.

Last Monday further restrictive COVID-19 measures were put in place, with catering establishments taking the hardest hit. Under the new regulations, bars and każini will remain shut down until 1 December, while snack bars and kiosks are now prohibited from selling alcohol.

