Konrad Mizzi interrogated by police financial crimes department

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi is being interrogated by the police force's Financial Crimes and Investigations Deparment at their offices in Santa Venera.

At this stage the reasons behind his interrogation remain unclear, and the police have not confirmed that Mizzi is being questioned.

MaltaToday was present outside the FCID's offices, but there was no sign of Mizzi while this newspaper was there.

Mizzi has long been a controversial figure, having been discovered to have opened a secret company in Panama soon after being elected to Parliament, together with Keith Schembri, chief of staff under former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Mizzi also negotiated the Vitals and Electrogas deals.

He was suspended from the party earlier this year after details of the Montenegro farm deal were published by the press, but remains an independent member of parliament.

Reuters and Times of Malta had revealed last June that the company 17 Black, owned by Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, made an undisclosed profit of €4.6 million when Enemalta bought the wind form project from Cifidex, with Cidifex selling it to Enemalta at an inflated price.

Yorgen Fenech was also involved in the Electrogas power station project, with his company Tumas Group being a key shareholder in the consortium. Last June it was revealed that Fenech vied for a presidential pardon in return for information on the Electrogas deal, which he described as corrupt.

