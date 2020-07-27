Minister tables Enemalta Montenegro wind farm agreement

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia has published the agreement by which Enemalta transferred the bulk of its shareholding in a Montenegro wind farm to other investors.

The agreement and subsequent changes to it were tabled in parliament on Monday in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi.

The wind farm project in which Enemalta invested at the end of 2015 has been at the centre of corruption allegations.

In June, Reuters and Times of Malta had revealed that Dubai-based company 17 Black had made an undisclosed profit of €4.6 million when Enemalta bought the project from Cifidex.

Cifidex had only just purchased the Montenegro project in 2015 before selling it to Enemalta for an inflated price.

Cifidex used money loaned from 17 Black to make its purchase with profits from the eventual sale to Enemalta being shared with the Dubai company.

17 Black belongs to Yorgen Fenech, who stands charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Enemalta has denied any knowledge of 17 Black’s involvement in the 2015 deal and insists it appeared on the purchase contract with Cifidex in representation of several other partners to which it eventually transferred 90% of the shareholding.

Downloadable Files montenegro_wind_farm_agreement_part_1.pdf

