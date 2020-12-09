Lydia Abela condemns zookeeper Anton Cutajar’s rant against animal welfare commissioner

menu

Prime Minister’s wife Lydia Abela defends Alison Bezzina, says her appointment as Animal Welfare Commissioner is a positive development

laura_calleja
9 December 2020, 3:07pm
by Laura Calleja
Lydia Abela
Lydia Abela

The Prime’s Minister’s wife Lydia Abela has condemned zookeeper Anton Cutajar’s rant against newly-appointed animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina.

“I do not condone that sort of behaviour, regardless of who they are,” Abela told journalists after a press conference at the University of Malta on Wednesday. 

Abela spoke positively of Bezzina’s appointment, highlighting that she was an animal lover. 

“I know that Alison will do good work; her appointment is nothing but a positive thing.  She is an animal lover, and has been working in the best interest of animals for quite some time,” she said.

On Tuesday, Cutajar posted a Facebook video claiming he will oust Bezzina from her post if she makes a move against his zoo. “I am telling you right here, if you keep it up, I will send letters to who I need to send them, and your time as commissioner will be up,” Cutajar said in a Facebook live stream.

The 20-minute rant was reported to the cybercrime unit by independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola for threatening and bullying behaviour.

Cutajar later removed the video.

