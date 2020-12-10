Zookeeper’s non-apology makes excuses for mad rant

Zookeeper Anton Cutajar has addressed his now-deleted 20-minute rant against newly-appointed Animal Rights Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

In the video, which was heavily criticised by PN leader Bernard Grech and the Prime Minister’s wife Lydia Abela, Cutajar had threatened to oust Bezzina from her post if she made a move against his zoo. “I am telling you right here, if you keep it up, I will send letters to who I need to send them, and your time as commissioner will be up,” Cutajar said in the Facebook live stream.

However, in a Facebook post late on Wednesday evening, Cutajar said that he was now ready to work with Bezzina for the sake of animal welfare. He denied saying that he would use his alleged influence inside the Labour Party to oust Bezzina from her position; and claimed he was referring to a letter to the EU to complain about her “lack of experience in the role”.

“In my opinion, an animal commissioner should have experience in the sector and not because he is an animal lover,” he said.

Cutajar said he would apologise if he hurt anyone but claimed it wasn't his intention when he launched his scathing tirade, and then claimed the majority of people in Malta loved zoos and that it was only a loud minority who took offence to them.

“Maybe I spoke in a harsh tone, but do you know how long I have been getting these attacks? From morning to evening, always directed at my zoo in particular,” Cutajar said.

Cutajar claimed he was particularly hurt by people accusing him of sedating his tiger cubs. “Name me one parent who won’t feel emotional when they accuse him of giving drugs to his children. I consider my animal to be my children and all animal owners can understand what I’m saying, regardless whether you agree with zoos or not.”

Cutajar’s threat was reported to the police cybercrime unit by independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola for threatening and bullying behaviour.

On Wednesday Lydia Abela also condemned Cutajar’s rant against newly-appointed animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina. “I do not condone that sort of behaviour, regardless of who they are,” Abela said.

The Opposition leader Bernard Grech also expressed solidarity with the animal commissioner, calling on the prime minister to disassociate himself from Cutajar’s comments.