Chamber of Commerce supports delaying second round of COVID vouchers

The Malta Chamber of Commerce has commended the government’s decision to postpone the second roll out of its voucher scheme.

“As it has said all throughout the pandemic, The Malta Chamber reiterates its position that all, and any initiatives taken, must at all times reflect, the highest public health interest,” the organisation said in a statement.

On Monday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri hinted at a possible delay, as the ministry was awaiting for advice from stakeholder on when best to distribute the second round of coronavirus vouchers.

If possible, the ministry is looking to roll out the vouchers once bars and clubs are reopened, so that they can also benefit from the incentive.

“The government’s decision, as announced by the Minister of the Economy yesterday is hence commended. While the issue of vouchers is eagerly anticipated by many business operators, as it is expected to once again inject a much-needed impetus into the economy, priorities of public safety must take precedence,” the chamber said.

Doctors cautioned against giving mixed messages by rolling out the voucher scheme now when COVID-19 infections were surging after the Christmas holidays.