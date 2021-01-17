Police Association questions legitimacy of nightclub closures amid several Paceville incidents

The Malta Police Association has brought into question the legal notices which supposedly prevent bars and nightclubs from opening to the public, after a series of incidents have been reported in Paceville and other entertainment localities.

"How are incidents happening close to or starting from entertainment establishments when bars, clubs, discotheques and nightclubs are closed, according to Legal Notices 336/2020 and 478/2020," it stated.

L-MPA hija mħassba b'ammont ta’ inċidenti li qiegħed ikun hemm ġewwa Paceville u f’diversi lokalitajiet ta’ divertiment... Posted by Malta Police Association on Sunday, January 17, 2021

The association reminded the public that the Police Force often come into direct contact with people who do not form part of any social bubbles, and who are often trying to cause trouble.

"MPA is observing these developments closely, and does not exclude any action in order to safeguard the personal health of our members," it said.

In its statement, the association concluded with a brief message to the authorities concerned in order to ensure that entertainment establishments which are ordered to close, are in practice shut for business.

"In a pandemic, the health authorities should see that we don't have a law for people and another for animals."

This statement follows several incidents that have taken place in Paceville or outside entertainment premises. The most notable incident was a 50-person brawl on New Year's Day, which saw taser guns put to use outside a restaurant in Triq Gort, Paceville.

This led to three people being hospitalised for further treatment.

In a separate incident reported earlier today, an 18-year-old girl found herself with grievous injuries after a fight broke out in Paceville.