COVID-19: 2 deaths, 154 new cases today

Two men have died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The latest victims were 63 and 82 years old. They died at Mater Dei Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 290.

154 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Health Department.

206 recoveries were recorded during the same period.

2639 swab tests were carried out the previous day, for a total of 651,155 swab tests.

Of the 19,651 total cases of the virus, 17,017 have recovered, while 2,344 are active cases.

According to the Health Department, 48,474 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date, of which 14,739 were second doses.