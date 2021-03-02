menu

COVID-19: PN calls for stricter enforcement and more efficient contact tracing

Opposition spokespersons Stephen Spiteri and Clyde Puli say worrying number of COVID-19 infections require tougher action

2 March 2021, 2:51pm
by Jonas Simbeye
The PN has warned that unless enforcement is stepped up, the COVID-19 pandemic could spiral out of control
Contact tracing has to be more efficient and enforcement of mitigation measures has to be stepped up, Opposition health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri said as COVID-19 cases surge.

He warned that the rising trend was putting a strain on health services and had to be brought under control.

Spiteri said the prevailing scenario was of concern as he called for more screening at the airport to deter COVID variants, stricter enforcement and more resources for contact tracing.

He also called for more manpower to be deployed at vaccination places to ensure a faster rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, Malta registered a record number of cases with 336 new infections and three deaths.

Spiteri steered clear from calling for a lockdown or curfew, insisting that such decisions were up to the health authorities to make.

However, he lambasted the Prime Minister for giving the impression, earlier this year, that Malta would start running again in March.

Opposition education spokesperson Clyde Puli praised schools for exercising discipline and effective control measures but said teachers were worried because contact tracing was taking too long.

He asked whether government had plans in hand for remote learning and annual examinations if the pandemic’s trajectory necessitated that schools are closed.

READ ALSO: Nurses' union warns Mater Dei Hospital is at 'breaking point', requests meeting with Prime Minister

