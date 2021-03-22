COVID-19: One death and 191 cases

191 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

145,934 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 44,483 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 25,343, while total cases registered stand at 28,319.

There are 2,603 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. A 99-year-old woman at Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

The total number of deaths is 373.

3,413 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 787,148.