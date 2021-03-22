menu

COVID-19: One death and 191 cases

COVID-19 update for 22 March | 1 death • 191 new cases • 323 recoveries • 2,603 active cases • 3,413 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Sunday 145,934

laura_calleja
22 March 2021, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja
191 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday
191 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

145,934 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 44,483 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 25,343, while total cases registered stand at 28,319.

There are 2,603 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. A 99-year-old woman at Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

The total number of deaths is 373.

3,413 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 787,148.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
