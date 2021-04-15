COVID-19: 55 new cases and 45 recoveries

55 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

259,272 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 78,139 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 28,842 while total cases registered stand at 29,833.

There are 588 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 403.

1,803 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 840,325.