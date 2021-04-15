menu

COVID-19: 55 new cases and 45 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 15 April | 55 new cases • 45 recoveries • 588 active cases • 1,803 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 258,272

laura_calleja
15 April 2021, 12:51pm
by Laura Calleja
55 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

259,272 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 78,139 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 28,842 while total cases registered stand at 29,833.

There are 588 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. 

The total number of deaths is 403.

1,803 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 840,325.

