COVID-19: 55 new cases and 45 recoveries
55 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
259,272 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 78,139 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 28,842 while total cases registered stand at 29,833.
There are 588 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 403.
1,803 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 840,325.