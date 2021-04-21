COVID-19: 24 new cases and 65 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 21 April | 24 new cases • 65 recoveries • 522 active cases • 1,992 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 288,797
24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.
288,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 90,173 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 29,130 while total cases registered stand at 30,063.
There are 522 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 411.
1,992 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 851,157.