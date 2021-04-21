menu

COVID-19: 24 new cases and 65 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 21 April | 24 new cases • 65 recoveries • 522 active cases • 1,992 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 288,797

laura_calleja
21 April 2021, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja
24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday
24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday

24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

288,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 90,173 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 29,130 while total cases registered stand at 30,063.

There are 522 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 411.

1,992 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 851,157.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.