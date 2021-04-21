COVID-19: 24 new cases and 65 recoveries

24 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

288,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 90,173 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 29,130 while total cases registered stand at 30,063.

There are 522 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 411.

1,992 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 851,157.