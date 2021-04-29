menu

COVID-19: 27 new cases and 31 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 29 April | 27 new cases • 31 recoveries • 370 active cases • 2,040 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 326,934

laura_calleja
29 April 2021, 12:41pm
by Laura Calleja
27 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

326,934 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 104,464 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 29,493, while total cases registered stand at 30,276.

There are 370 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 413.

2,040 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 865,521.

