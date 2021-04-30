[WATCH] COVID-19 briefing: 16 cases and 55 recoveries

16 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

331,438 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which, 105,628 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 29,548, while total cases registered stand at 30,292.

There are 331 active COVID-19 cases.

For the fifth consecutive day, no deaths were registered.

The total number of deaths is 413.

1,761 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 867,282.

COVID-19 briefing

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the vaccination programme was going well. Gauci advised those over 40 to register, saying that vaccines are safe and of good quality.

People aged over 40 can register for vaccination either online or by sending an SMS to 99180045 (Malta) 99180044 (Gozo) with the message including their ID card number and letter.

Coverage rates by age:

60+ = 94% vaccinated.

50+ = 67% vaccinated.

40-49 = 42% vaccinated.

67% of cases detected in Malta are the UK variant, which has been found to be more infectious than the original strain. Gauci said there were also five cases of the Brazilian variant and five cases of the South African Variant.

Other admissions: 8 ITU • 6 in infectious diseases unit • 22 in other wards • 1 in Gozo hospital (0 ITU) • 5 in Sir Paul Boffa hospital • 7 in St Thomas hospital • 0 in the Good Samaritan facility • 3 in Mount Carmel Hospital • 2 Karin Grech.

Regarding schools, Gauci said no clusters were found. However, four students and three educators tested positive for COVID-19.

There was also a cluster of 11 cases among foreign university students living in a foreign student complex. One of them has the Brazilian variant and was one of those that came from abroad.

Gauci said the 11 students would be taken to the hospital to be kept isolated, not because they need hospital care.

1,002 tests were performed at the airport during the last week, with four people testing positive.

Questions segment

Do you have to wear a mask at the beach?

Gauci said that foreign authorities are advising that masks continue to be worn in public places and where people gather.

When it comes to the sea, Gauci said people have to wear the mask as soon as they get up from the sea and get to where they have their things.

Update on latest thrombosis case

Asked about the condition of the person who developed thrombosis after being vaccinated against Covid-19. Gauci said his condition is still stable and that they are still waiting for the results from abroad.

Should people go back to work physically or continue teleworking?

Gauci said teleworking is still very important, and where possible, should remain in place.

Can snack bars and kiosks serve alcohol?

Gauci confirmed that snack bars and kiosks could serve alcohol; they will be allowed to open until 5pm.

Tourism this summer

Gauci said that from 1 June, there should be more people vaccinated, and therefore with the help of the vaccination certificate, the country will open to tourism.

However, she warned the public not to expect all measures to be relaxed on 1 June.