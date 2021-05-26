COVID-19: One death and seven new infections

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

490,524 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 189,055 are people who are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,028, while total cases registered stand at 30,516.

There are 69 active COVID-19 cases.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours—a 60-year-old man at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 419.

2,080 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 916,149.