COVID-19: Three new cases and nine recoveries

laura_calleja
16 June 2021, 12:47pm
by Laura Calleja
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

604,0032 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 270,754 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,585, while total cases registered stand at 30,121.

There are 45 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

1,798 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 957,441.

