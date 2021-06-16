COVID-19: Three new cases and nine recoveries
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.
604,0032 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 270,754 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,585, while total cases registered stand at 30,121.
There are 45 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 419.
1,798 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 957,441.