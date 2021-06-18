menu

COVID-19: Three new infections as active cases drop to 32

COVID-19 update for 18 June | 3 new cases • 4 recoveries • 32 active cases • 1,965 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Thursday 616,102

laura_calleja
18 June 2021, 12:44pm
by Laura Calleja
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

616,102 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 278,588 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,136, while total cases registered stand at 30,588.

There are 32 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

1,965 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 961,384.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
