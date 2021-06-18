COVID-19: Three new infections as active cases drop to 32

Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

616,102 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 278,588 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,136, while total cases registered stand at 30,588.

There are 32 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

1,965 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 961,384.