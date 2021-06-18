COVID-19: Three new infections as active cases drop to 32
COVID-19 update for 18 June | 3 new cases • 4 recoveries • 32 active cases • 1,965 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Thursday 616,102
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.
616,102 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 278,588 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,136, while total cases registered stand at 30,588.
There are 32 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
1,965 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 961,384.