Ħamrun championship party irks out-of-work entertainers (so does minister’s snap with Portelli…)

Ħamrun Spartans fans were in jubilant mood last night as their team was crowned the Malta champions during a presentation ceremony held at the Tedesco Stadium.

The ceremony had to be held behind closed doors due to COVID regulations but was attended by players, coaches, members of the technical staff and club committee members and administrators.

Club fans were not present for the ceremony but watched the proceedings from several clubs and bars situated in the locality who were observing the COVID-19 rules issued by the health authorities.

The spectacular presentation still managed to irk members of industries who have been denied permission to hold mass events in controlled situations, as well as a protest to show their disapproval at a ban on controlled events.

Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association spokesperson Toni Attard compared the two photos: one where revellers were celebrating in full view of the police, while the MEIA protest against discrimination in the reopening of the entertainment sector was denied the right to assembly.

Adding some more fuel to the fire was an obligatory snap by Ħamrun constituency minister Aaron Farrugia - the environment minister - and Ħamrun Spartans FC president, the high-rise construction magnate Joseph Portelli. Farrugia’s Facebook post did him little favours, it seems.

One commenter said: “Instead of sending police to enforce the number of persons celebrating without a mask, you joined them so that you don’t lose one vote. There are DJs and entertainers who are yearning to return to work and earn their living, or people who cannot stay with their loved ones by the hospital bed. Or a restaurant that has to limit covers due to social distancing. There is no need for me to comment on this photo. Don’t forget you are an environment minister and you represent the entire country.”

Ħamrun Spartans celebrations for their championship win came right at the height of the COVID pandemic, and covert club parties were revealed through leaked mobile phone videos.