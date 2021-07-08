COVID-19: 55 new infections, majority language students
55 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
Sources within the health authorities confirmed that 90% of the new cases are unvaccinated and foreign arrivals, with the majority being English-language students.
According to reports, the students entered Malta with a negative PCR test.
696,858 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 344,66 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,176, while total cases registered stand at 30,755.
There are 159 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
2,668 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,006,510.