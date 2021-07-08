COVID-19: 55 new infections, majority language students

55 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

Sources within the health authorities confirmed that 90% of the new cases are unvaccinated and foreign arrivals, with the majority being English-language students.

According to reports, the students entered Malta with a negative PCR test.

696,858 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 344,66 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,176, while total cases registered stand at 30,755.

There are 159 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,668 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,006,510.