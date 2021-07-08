menu

COVID-19: 55 new infections, majority language students

COVID-19 update for 8 July | 55 new cases • 6 recoveries • 159 active cases • 2,668 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 696,858

laura_calleja
8 July 2021, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
55 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday
55 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday

55 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

Sources within the health authorities confirmed that 90% of the new cases are unvaccinated and foreign arrivals, with the majority being English-language students.

According to reports, the students entered Malta with a negative PCR test. 

696,858 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 344,66 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,176, while total cases registered stand at 30,755.

There are 159 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,668 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,006,510.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.