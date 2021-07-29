COVID-19: Two patients in ITU, 95 new cases registered

95 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths stands at 423, with no new deaths reported.

Active cases stand at 2,060 after 229 recoveries were registered.

33 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital for COVID-19. Of which two are currently in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 32-years-old.

3,795 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,080,490.

Until yesterday, 751,546 vaccine doses were administered, of which 396,686 were first doses. 375,373 people are fully vaccinated.