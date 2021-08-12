COVID-19: Four patients in ITU, 51 new cases registered

51 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths is 429 after no new deaths were registered.

Active cases stand at 741 after 118 recoveries were registered.

42 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 41-years-old.

3,417 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,129,787.

Until yesterday, 780,770 vaccine doses were administered, of which 406,414 were first doses. 401,390 people are fully vaccinated.