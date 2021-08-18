COVID-19: ITU cases down to one, 82 new infections registered

82 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 433.

Active cases stand at 615 after 71 recoveries were registered.

37 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

3,192 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,149,398.

Until yesterday, 757,194 vaccine doses were administered, of which 409,095 were first doses. 406,325 people are fully vaccinated.