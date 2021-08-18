menu

COVID-19: ITU cases down to one, 82 new infections registered

18 August COVID-19 update | 82 new cases • 615 active cases • 3,192 swab tests in past 24 hours • 37 patients in hospital, 1 in ITU • Fully vaccinated residents at 406,325 • Total deaths at 433

laura_calleja
18 August 2021, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja
82 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday
82 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday

82 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the health ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 433.

Active cases stand at 615 after 71 recoveries were registered.

37 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

3,192 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,149,398.

Until yesterday, 757,194 vaccine doses were administered, of which 409,095 were first doses. 406,325 people are fully vaccinated.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.