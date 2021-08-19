COVID-19: Two deaths and 86 new infections registered

86 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, a 96-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths to 435.

Active cases stand at 643 after 56 recoveries were registered.

32 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

3,496 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,152,894.

Until yesterday, 788,292 vaccine doses were administered, of which 409,498 were first doses. 407,154 people are fully vaccinated.