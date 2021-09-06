Four arraigned over 2019 Mellieha building collapse

An architect, property developer and two building contractors have been charged in relation to the 2019 collapse of a four-storey building in Mellieha.

Architect Anthony Fenech Vella, 72, developer Godwin Mifsud 64, and contractors Bartholomew Micallef and Joseph Gatt, both 50, were arraigned by summons today before the Court of Magistrates presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea in relation with the building’s collapse in Main Street, Mellieha on June 8, 2019.

The four are accused of causing slight injuries to one of the residents, an elderly woman, as well as property damage to her and another three residents through their negligence.

The four-storey building collapsed at around 6 am on June 8, trapping the elderly woman, who had to be rescued by the Civil Protection Department. Construction works were underway next door.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri is prosecuting.

Defence lawyers Giannella De Marco, Natalino Caruana De Brincat, Chris Cilia and Paul Farrugia are appearing for the accused.

The case continues in October.