Man questioned on injured migrant worker is not registered contractor

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has distanced itself from building contractor Glen Farrugia, who is being questioned by the police over the incident involving a migrant construction worker who was left injured on a road in Mellieħa.

The association said that Farrugia, one of two shareholders and a director of the company J&G Farrugia Contractors, was not a registered contractor and neither their member.

"The MDA unreservedly condemns the alleged throwing of the worker on the pavement in a street in Mellieħa after he fell from a height of two floors on a construction site," the association said.

The MDA insisted that the health and safety of employees on the construction site were of the utmost importance given the danger posed by the nature of their work.

On Tuesday, the island was rocked when a video was posted to Facebook that showed a worker left on a Selmun roadside pavement after having allegedly fallen a two-storey height in a construction site.

The police later confirmed that a 32-year-old Ghanian national was grievously injured on a construction site in Triq Dun Franġisk Sciberras, Mellieħa. The works on site are managed by J&G Farrugia Contractors Limited.

The worker claimed that his boss had to transport him to hospital but left him on the road in Selmun.

READ MORE: