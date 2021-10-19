Communications authority receives 110 complaints in first six months

During the first six months of 2021, the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) received 110 complaints, of which 81% were related to electronic communication services and 18% were related to postal services.

The MCA recorded an increase of 4% in complaints when compared to the last six months in 2020. The authority added that 97% of the complaints were closed within 20 working days.

“The authority also received 450 enquiries on various matters related to the sectors it regulates,” the MCA said, adding that the most common complaint reported was quality of service followed by faults and customer care issues. It also received complaints regarding mobile reception, internet speed, installation, mobile data, WiFi connections and email service.

The MCA also recorded other complaints related to the termination and switching, billing, tariffs and contract matters.

The authority also received 21 complaints regarding postal complaints during the first half of 2021. The MCA said it brought these cases to the attention of the service producers to investigate further the matters raised and address any ensuring issues accordingly.

The MCA said that 72% of calls made were answered by a telecom operator within five minutes. Furthermore, the authority said that several test calls were made to MaltaPost’s customer care telephone service, and 83% of calls were answered within five minutes.

During the first six months of its launch, the MCA positively noted that over 10,000 users had visited this portal.