Super 5 jackpot climbs to over €1 million

Maltco’s Super 5 lottery has once again reached a jackpot of just over €1 million after successive draws failed to clinch the winning jackpot.

The next draw for Wednesday, 27 October, will be for a jackpot of €1.06 million for those who select the winning five numbers.

Last year, a lucky person in Malta ended 2020 with an extra €1.02 million in their pocket after winning the Super 5 lottery, with a ticket purchased in Żejtun with the numbers 20, 26, 24, 2, and 5.

According to Maltco, the winnng player witnessed the televised draw on TV, telling the company he would use the money to pay off his children’s mortgages.