COVID-19: 15 new cases and 19 recoveries

15 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered, with the number of deaths standing at 460.

Active cases stand at 218 after 19 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 11 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 871,592 vaccine doses were administered, of which 47,312 were booster doses.