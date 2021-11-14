menu

COVID-19: 32 new cases, 19 recoveries registered on Sunday

14 November 2021, 12:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
32 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, figures published on the health ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 565, after 19 recoveries were registered.

12 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom two are in the ITU ward.

Till yesterday, 903,363 vaccine doses were administered, of which 71,828 are booster doses.

Deaths stand at 462.

