COVID-19: 95 new cases, two patients in ITU

95 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 468.

Active cases stand at 1,136 after 39 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 15 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 952,809 vaccine doses were administered, of which 117,263 were booster doses.

Many countries around the world, including the EU, have restricted travel from southern African countries to try and stem the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The first European country to record a case of Omicron was Belgium in a passenger who had returned from Egypt and developed symptoms 11 days later.

More cases have since appeared in other European countries such as Italy, the UK, Netherlands and Portugal.

READ MORE: Over-50s can now register for the COVID-19 booster dose