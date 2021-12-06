COVID-19: 81 new cases registered, hospital admissions continue to increase

81 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 468.

Active cases stand at 1,313 after 61 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 22 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 974,618 vaccine doses were administered, of which 135,048 were booster doses.