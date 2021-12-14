[WATCH] Bernard Grech silent on whether PN will repeal cannabis law

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech refused to clarify whether or not his party will repeal a new law legalising cannabis use in Malta if in government.

“I will make sure to have all the data and analyse the situation,” he said after the cannabis reform was passed by parliament on Tuesday. The Opposition voted against the reform.

Grech argued that the reform will threaten the health of Maltese youths, whilst saying that the law was passed without proper consultation.

“A Nationalist government under my watch won’t mess with the rights of Maltese society,” he remarked.

In a Facebook status on Tuesday, former PN leader Lawrence Gonzi rallied against the cannabis reform and said he hoped the law was not being introduced to serve the interests of the few.

However, he also put pressure on the Opposition to be more assertive and promise to withdraw the law. Gonzi said someone has to “step up and think about removing it as soon as possible using all the legitimate means”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Malta became the first European country to legalise recreational cannabis. The reform was approved by 36 votes to 27, with the Opposition voting against.

The ground-breaking law will allow the possession of up to 7g of cannabis and the growing of four plants at home. It also provides for regulated clubs from where cannabis can be sold to registered members.

Initially, Grech had claimed ownership of a proposal for regulated cannabis clubs when the full text of the bill was published.

Afterwards, Grech was unable to convince his parliamentary group to support the Bill, with the parliamentary group coming out against it.

Although the Opposition did not support the reform, it did not put forward any substantial amendments. This allowed the Bill to sail through the parliamentary process and committee stage.

Meanwhile, 53 organisations and individuals petitioned parliament to amend parts of the bill and mitigate what they claimed would be a negative impact on society.

Their calls for an urgent discussion of their proposals in the Petitions Committee went unheeded with chair Joe Mizzi saying the petition will be discussed in February.