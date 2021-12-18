COVID-19: 291 new cases, 22 patients in hospital

291 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471.

Active cases stand at 1,791 after 100 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 22 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,007,250 vaccine doses were administered, of which 167,322 were booster doses.