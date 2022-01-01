Five investigated over workplace accident that killed Ahmed Diriye

Five people are under investigation over a workplace accident that claimed the life of Somali national Ahmed Diriye.

The Somali man had died in hospital but remained unidentified until police issued a missing person’s notice for him.

Two men were arrested and are being investigated over the accident, Times of Malta reports today. Another three were spoken to under caution, which means they are being treated as suspects.

It remains a mystery how Diriye remained unidentified despite the accident having been flagged to the police and a magisterial inquiry initiated. Days later, the police issued a missing person’s notice for Diriye after a report by friends and relatives.

In hospital where he was being treated for injuries consistent with a fall, nurses referred to Diriye as Mr X. It was the nurses who eventually identified the missing person as their former patient.

From video evidence seen by MaltaToday, it appears that Diriye was working on the roof of a factory building in the Marsa industrial estate, where he was installing solar panels.

Diriye is likely to have been employed by the contractor entrusted with the job.

Attempts over the past few days to contact the company that owns the factory building where Diriye was injured have proved futile.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Leonard Caruana is ongoing. MaltaToday also understands that the Occcupational and Health Authority is carrying out a separate investigation into the case.

