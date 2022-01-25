menu

Malta stagnant in 2021 corruption perceptions index

Malta well below European corruption perceptions average despite nudge upwards by one point to 54

matthew_vella
25 January 2022, 6:23am
by Matthew Vella

Malta edged up gently on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), with a score of 54, up 1 point from the all-time low of 53 in 2020.

Malta’s CPI score – ranking it 49 out of 180 coutries – had been getting worse for several years, reflecting serious corruption challenges that afflict the Mediterranean island nation, and well below the Western European average of 66.

Its score placed it jut below Czechkia, and over Mauritius in the global ranking.

Last year, Malta was dubbed a “significant decliner” in the  2020 CPI, with a score marginally worse than 2019’s ranking, when Malta was in 50th position with a score of 54. Malta then lost six points in the corruption perceptions index for 2018, a full year after the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.


Corruption Perceptions Index 2021: Global scores
Country / Territory
Region
CPI score 2021
Rank

Denmark
WE/EU
88
1

Finland
WE/EU
88
1

New Zealand
AP
88
1

Norway
WE/EU
85
4

Singapore
AP
85
4

Sweden
WE/EU
85
4

Switzerland
WE/EU
84
7

Netherlands
WE/EU
82
8

Luxembourg
WE/EU
81
9

Germany
WE/EU
80
10

United Kingdom
WE/EU
78
11

Hong Kong
AP
76
12

Canada
AME
74
13

Iceland
WE/EU
74
13

Ireland
WE/EU
74
13

Estonia
WE/EU
74
13

Austria
WE/EU
74
13

Australia
AP
73
18

Belgium
WE/EU
73
18

Japan
AP
73
18

Uruguay
AME
73
18

France
WE/EU
71
22

Seychelles
SSA
70
23

United Arab Emirates
MENA
69
24

Bhutan
AP
68
25

Taiwan
AP
68
25

Chile
AME
67
27

United States of America
AME
67
27

Barbados
AME
65
29

Bahamas
AME
64
30

Qatar
MENA
63
31

Korea, South
AP
62
32

Portugal
WE/EU
62
32

Lithuania
WE/EU
61
34

Spain
WE/EU
61
34

Israel
MENA
59
36

Latvia
WE/EU
59
36

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
AME
59
36

Cabo Verde
SSA
58
39

Costa Rica
AME
58
39

Slovenia
WE/EU
57
41

Italy
WE/EU
56
42

Poland
WE/EU
56
42

Saint Lucia
AME
56
42

Botswana
SSA
55
45

Dominica
AME
55
45

Fiji
AP
55
45

Georgia
ECA
55
45

Czechia
WE/EU
54
49

Malta
WE/EU
54
49

Mauritius
SSA
54
49

Grenada
AME
53
52

Cyprus
WE/EU
53
52

Rwanda
SSA
53
52

Saudi Arabia
MENA
53
52

Oman
MENA
52
56

Slovakia
WE/EU
52
56

Armenia
ECA
49
58

Greece
WE/EU
49
58

Jordan
MENA
49
58

Namibia
SSA
49
58

Malaysia
AP
48
62

Croatia
WE/EU
47
63

Cuba
AME
46
64

Montenegro
ECA
46
64

China
AP
45
66

Romania
WE/EU
45
66

Sao Tome and Principe
SSA
45
66

Vanuatu
AP
45
66

Jamaica
AME
44
70

South Africa
SSA
44
70

Tunisia
MENA
44
70

Ghana
SSA
43
73

Hungary
WE/EU
43
73

Kuwait
MENA
43
73

Senegal
SSA
43
73

Solomon Islands
AP
43
73

Bahrain
MENA
42
78

Benin
SSA
42
78

Burkina Faso
SSA
42
78

Bulgaria
WE/EU
42
78

Timor-Leste
AP
41
82

Belarus
ECA
41
82

Trinidad and Tobago
AME
41
82

India
AP
40
85

Maldives
AP
40
85

Kosovo
ECA
39
87

Colombia
AME
39
87

Ethiopia
SSA
39
87

Guyana
AME
39
87

Morocco
MENA
39
87

North Macedonia
ECA
39
87

Suriname
AME
39
87

Tanzania
SSA
39
87

Vietnam
AP
39
87

Argentina
AME
38
96

Brazil
AME
38
96

Indonesia
AP
38
96

Lesotho
SSA
38
96

Serbia
ECA
38
96

Turkey
ECA
38
96

Gambia
SSA
37
102

Kazakhstan
ECA
37
102

Sri Lanka
AP
37
102

Cote d'Ivoire
SSA
36
105

Ecuador
AME
36
105

Moldova
ECA
36
105

Panama
AME
36
105

Peru
AME
36
105

Albania
ECA
35
110

Bosnia and Herzegovina
ECA
35
110

Malawi
SSA
35
110

Mongolia
AP
35
110

Thailand
AP
35
110

El Salvador
AME
34
115

Sierra Leone
SSA
34
115

Egypt
MENA
33
117

Nepal
AP
33
117

Philippines
AP
33
117

Zambia
SSA
33
117

Algeria
MENA
33
117

Eswatini
SSA
32
122

Ukraine
ECA
32
122

Gabon
SSA
31
124

Mexico
AME
31
124

Niger
SSA
31
124

Papua New Guinea
AP
31
124

Azerbaijan
ECA
30
128

Bolivia
AME
30
128

Djibouti
SSA
30
128

Dominican Republic
AME
30
128

Laos
AP
30
128

Paraguay
AME
30
128

Togo
SSA
30
128

Kenya
SSA
30
128

Angola
SSA
29
136

Liberia
SSA
29
136

Mali
SSA
29
136

Russia
ECA
29
136

Mauritania
SSA
28
140

Myanmar
AP
28
140

Pakistan
AP
28
140

Uzbekistan
ECA
28
140

Cameroon
SSA
27
144

Kyrgyzstan
ECA
27
144

Uganda
SSA
27
144

Bangladesh
AP
26
147

Madagascar
SSA
26
147

Mozambique
SSA
26
147

Guatemala
AME
25
150

Guinea
SSA
25
150

Iran
MENA
25
150

Tajikistan
ECA
25
150

Lebanon
MENA
24
154

Nigeria
SSA
24
154

Central African Republic
SSA
24
154

Cambodia
AP
23
157

Honduras
AME
23
157

Iraq
MENA
23
157

Zimbabwe
SSA
23
157

Eritrea
SSA
22
161

Congo
SSA
21
162

Guinea Bissau
SSA
21
162

Chad
SSA
20
164

Comoros
SSA
20
164

Haiti
AME
20
164

Nicaragua
AME
20
164

Sudan
SSA
20
164

Burundi
SSA
19
169

Democratic Republic of the Congo
SSA
19
169

Turkmenistan
ECA
19
169

Equatorial Guinea
SSA
17
172

Libya
MENA
17
172

Afghanistan
AP
16
174

Korea, North
AP
16
174

Yemen
MENA
16
174

Venezuela
AME
14
177

Somalia
SSA
13
178

Syria
MENA
13
178

South Sudan
SSA
11
180

2021 saw the arrest of three men accused of having supplied the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, as well as the guilty plea of one of the assassination’s triggermen.

The CPI ranking for Malta is compiled by TI’s official partner, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

With an average score of 66 out of 100, the Western Europe and European Union (EU) region still tops the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), but progress there has stagnated.

“A worrying new normal is fast being established, as accountability and transparency measures neglected or rolled back during the COVID-19 pandemic remain unrestored, and public trust falls in the wake of procurement scandals,” Transparency International said.

Even top performers are showing concerning signs of backsliding, and the region continues to be rocked by corruption revelations – including exporting corruption to other parts of the world. The long-term consequences of inadequate anti-corruption action are already evident in Hungary (CPI score: 43) and Poland (56), with concerns that Slovenia (57) will soon join them.

Denmark (88) has been joined by Finland (88) at the top of the CPI, followed by Norway (85) and Sweden (85). Bulgaria (42), Hungary (43) and Romania (45) remain the worst performers in the region.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.